    Hyderabad, Apr 20: Hyderabad has recorded a large number of coronavirus cases. In a bid to contain the virus, the administration has identified several containment zones.

    The health bulletin from Telangana said that the state has a total of 605 active cases and 18 deaths at the time of filing this copy. With the addition of the fresh cases, the total number of infections reported in the state rose to 809, a media bulletin issued by the state government said.

    COVID-19: Full list of containment zones in Hyderabad
    Relaxations post-April 20 will not be allowed to containement zones

    It said 186 people have been cured/discharged till date from hospitals after recovery. Out of the 43 cases detected on Saturday, 31 are from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area.

    Coronavirus: Full list of containment zones in Delhi

    What is a containment zone:

    A containment zone is a specific geographical area where positive cases of COVID-19 are found. Strict movement restrictions are in place to prevent the further spread of the virus.

    These zones are made to map the local transmission and prevent the spread of the virus.

    Under this some lanes or neighbourhoods as declared as containment zones even if it has one case.

    The MHA in its advisory said that the relaxations post-April 20, will however not apply to the containment zones.

    Full list of containment zones in Hyderabad:

    • Fakheer Galli, Old Malakpet
    • Saad Masjid, Old Malakpet
    • Chanchalguda (Near Jama Masjid)
    • Jeevanyaarjung Colony
    • Sapota bagh
    • Professor Colony
    • Kaladera
    • Guddi Bowli
    • Sultan Daira
    • Indraprastha colony, Saidabad
    • Darabjun Colony, Madannapet
    • SRT colony, Rain Bazar, Yakuthpura
    • Dabeerpura
    • Rain Bazar, Yakuthpura
    • Omer Colony, Hafeez Baba Nagar
    • Maisaram Lines, Barkas
    • Omer Colony, Hafeez Baba Nagar
    • Naseeb Nagar
    • Charminar
    • Roshan Colony, Falaknuma
    • Mahmood Nagar Kishan Bagh
    • RK Pet, Mangalhat
    • Jirra
    • Ajantha Gate, Exhibition Ground
    • Bakaram
    • Domalguda
    • New Nallakunta

    You can check out the detailed list ward wise here:

