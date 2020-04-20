COVID-19: Full list of containment zones in Hyderabad

India

Hyderabad, Apr 20: Hyderabad has recorded a large number of coronavirus cases. In a bid to contain the virus, the administration has identified several containment zones.

The health bulletin from Telangana said that the state has a total of 605 active cases and 18 deaths at the time of filing this copy. With the addition of the fresh cases, the total number of infections reported in the state rose to 809, a media bulletin issued by the state government said.

It said 186 people have been cured/discharged till date from hospitals after recovery. Out of the 43 cases detected on Saturday, 31 are from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area.

What is a containment zone:

A containment zone is a specific geographical area where positive cases of COVID-19 are found. Strict movement restrictions are in place to prevent the further spread of the virus.

These zones are made to map the local transmission and prevent the spread of the virus.

Under this some lanes or neighbourhoods as declared as containment zones even if it has one case.

The MHA in its advisory said that the relaxations post-April 20, will however not apply to the containment zones.

Full list of containment zones in Hyderabad:

Fakheer Galli, Old Malakpet

Saad Masjid, Old Malakpet

Chanchalguda (Near Jama Masjid)

Jeevanyaarjung Colony

Sapota bagh

Professor Colony

Kaladera

Guddi Bowli

Sultan Daira

Indraprastha colony, Saidabad

Darabjun Colony, Madannapet

SRT colony, Rain Bazar, Yakuthpura

Dabeerpura

Rain Bazar, Yakuthpura

Omer Colony, Hafeez Baba Nagar

Maisaram Lines, Barkas

Omer Colony, Hafeez Baba Nagar

Naseeb Nagar

Charminar

Roshan Colony, Falaknuma

Mahmood Nagar Kishan Bagh

RK Pet, Mangalhat

Jirra

Ajantha Gate, Exhibition Ground

Bakaram

Domalguda

New Nallakunta

