COVID-19: Eight months after imposing restrictions, MP govt allows prison visits from November 1

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Bhopal, Oct 24: Almost eight months after suspending prison visits due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Madhya Pradesh government has decided to allow visitors for jail inmates starting November 1.

According to reports, the state jail department also directed prison officials to ensure implementation of the COVID-19 protocol during meetings between visitors and inmates.

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis tests positive for COVID-19

Following the announcement of the coronavirus-induced lockdown in March, the jail department had banned prison visits and in the previous order issued on August 21, the ban was extended till October 31.

Meanwhile, state home minister Narottam Mishra said a video conferencing and telephone facility, which was started in jails during the lockdown, will continue even after November 1 when visitors are allowed.