COVID-19 deaths touch 392 as cases near 12,000 mark

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 15: In the highest ever jump till date, India over the last 24 hours reported 1,173 new cases of the coronavirus as the death toll increased to 392 and the number of cases inched closer to the 12,000-mark.

India has registered a total of 11,933 cases till date, of which 10,197 are active and 1,343 are cured/discharged.

The government today issued new guidelines for phase 2 of the coronavirus lockdown, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended it till May 3.