    COVID-19 curfew in Goa extended till August 16

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Panaji, Aug 8: The Goa government on Sunday extended the ongoing coronavirus-induced curfew in the state till August 16.

    The curfew was supposed to end on August 9 as per the previous order. In the order issued on Sunday, the state administration said that the curfew will continue to remain in force till 7 am on August 16.

    A detailed order, however, is awaited. The state government had earlier opened a majority of activities in the state with several curbs in place, but casinos are yet to be opened.

    The state has been reporting around a hundred COVID-19 cases everyday over the last few days.

    The number of COVID-19 cases in Goa reached 1,71,883 on Sunday with the addition of 69 cases, while the day also saw one death, which took the toll to 3,160, officials said.

    Story first published: Sunday, August 8, 2021, 22:51 [IST]
    X