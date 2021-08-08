COVID-19 curfew in Goa extended till August 16
Panaji, Aug 8: The Goa government on Sunday extended the ongoing coronavirus-induced curfew in the state till August 16.
The curfew was supposed to end on August 9 as per the previous order. In the order issued on Sunday, the state administration said that the curfew will continue to remain in force till 7 am on August 16.
A detailed order, however, is awaited. The state government had earlier opened a majority of activities in the state with several curbs in place, but casinos are yet to be opened.
The state has been reporting around a hundred COVID-19 cases everyday over the last few days.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Goa reached 1,71,883 on Sunday with the addition of 69 cases, while the day also saw one death, which took the toll to 3,160, officials said.