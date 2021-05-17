YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Cyclone Tauktae
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    COVID-19 curfew in AP extended

    By
    |

    Amaravati, May 17: The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday decided to extend the curfew till May 31 as the coronavirus graph continued to be on a steep upward spiral in the state.

    The Covid-19 curfew, daily from noon to 6 AM, that came into force on May 5 was supposed to end on Tuesday but, at a high-level review meeting on the pandemic, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy decided to extend it till the month-end.

    COVID-19 curfew in AP extended

    The state added 1,43,684 cases in the first week of May and the number shot up to 1,90,117 during May 8-16.

    Corona curfew extended in UP till May 24; Free ration up to 3 months to cardholdersCorona curfew extended in UP till May 24; Free ration up to 3 months to cardholders

    AP reported over 20,000 cases per day, with a record 24,171 on May 16, in the last six days, clearly indicating that the curfew had had no impact.

    "The curfew should be in force at least for four weeks to achieve the desired results (breaking the coronavirus chain). So continue it," the Chief Minister directed the authorities.

    A release from the Chief Minister's Office said Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the health officials to take steps to bring down the Covid-19 cases, particularly in rural areas.

    The Chief Minister also asked the officials to take care of children who lose their parents to Covid-19.

    "Prepare an action plan on extending required financial assistance to such children. Deposit a fixed amount in their name so that they can utilise the interest for their regular needs," Jagan said.

    More ANDHRA PRADESH News  

    Read more about:

    srinagar curfew andhra pradesh

    Story first published: Monday, May 17, 2021, 16:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 17, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X