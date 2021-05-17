YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Cyclone Tauktae
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    COVID-19 Crisis: WHO donates 100 oxygen concentrators to Rajasthan government

    By
    |

    Jaipur, May 17: The Jaipur unit of the World Health Organisation (WHO) donated 100 oxygen concentrators to the Rajasthan government here on Monday.

    The concentrators were handed over to state Health Minister Raghu Sharma who thanked the WHO for its cooperation in fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Sharma said that every possible effort is being made by the state government to overcome the lack of oxygen in the state.

    The oxygen concentrators being provided through corporate social responsibility (CSR) are supporting the government''s efforts to tackle the pandemic, he added.

    Oxygen concentrator hoarding: Absconding Businessman Navneet Kalra arrestedOxygen concentrator hoarding: Absconding Businessman Navneet Kalra arrested

    WHO representative Rakesh Srivastava said these contractors, worth about Rs 15 crore, were manufactured in Germany.

    He said that the concentrators have the capacity to produce 8 litres of oxygen per minute which can be increased to 10 litres per minute as per the requirement.

    More POSITIVE NEWS News  

    Read more about:

    positive news coronavirus

    Story first published: Monday, May 17, 2021, 14:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 17, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X