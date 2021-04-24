Amit Malviya slams Delhi CM over oxygen crisis, says Kejriwal should learn from CMs of Assam, MP, UP

COVID-19 crisis: Kejriwal writes to all chief ministers asking for spare oxygen

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 24: Amid an unprecedented crisis over oxygen supply as the second coronavirus wave ravages the country, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sent an SOS to all chief ministers requesting them to divert spare oxygen to the national capital.

Taking to twitter, Kejriwal posted, "I am writing to all CMs requesting them to provide oxygen to Delhi, if they have spare. Though the Central govt. is also helping us, the severity of corona is such that all available resources are proving inadequate."

I am writing to all CMs requesting them to provide oxygen to Delhi, if they have spare. Though Central govt. is also helping us, the severity of corona is such that all available resources are proving inadequate. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 24, 2021

Kejriwal's request for supply of oxygen came following the death of 20 patients in Jaipur Golden Hospital here as Delhi's desperate hunt for the life-saving gas continued amid rising COVID-19 cases.

The deaths at Jaipur Golden took place when the hospital was waiting for oxygen to be replenished.