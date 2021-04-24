YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Read more about:

    arvind kejriwal coronavirus oxygen

    COVID-19 crisis: Kejriwal writes to all chief ministers asking for spare oxygen

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 24: Amid an unprecedented crisis over oxygen supply as the second coronavirus wave ravages the country, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sent an SOS to all chief ministers requesting them to divert spare oxygen to the national capital.

    Arvind Kejriwal
    Arvind Kejriwal

    Taking to twitter, Kejriwal posted, "I am writing to all CMs requesting them to provide oxygen to Delhi, if they have spare. Though the Central govt. is also helping us, the severity of corona is such that all available resources are proving inadequate."

    Kejriwal's request for supply of oxygen came following the death of 20 patients in Jaipur Golden Hospital here as Delhi's desperate hunt for the life-saving gas continued amid rising COVID-19 cases.

    The deaths at Jaipur Golden took place when the hospital was waiting for oxygen to be replenished.

    MORE arvind kejriwal NEWS

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X