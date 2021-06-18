Indore girl creates record after getting admission in college at age of 13

Covid-19 confusion deepens as 25 per cent of new black fungus patients have no coronavirus record

Indore (MP), Jun 18: As much as 25 to 30 per cent of newly admitted mucormycosis or black fungus' patients have no record of previous coronavirus infection, a senior doctor said here on Thursday.

These persons could have been asymptomatic coronavirus patients who did not undergo testing, he added.

Earlier, doctors had said that most of the patients suffering from black fungus were found to be COVID-19 survivors.

"At least 25 to 30 per cent of new patients of black fungus have no past record of suffering from COVID-19. Earlier the number of such patients (those without COVID history) was small," said Dr Sanjay Dixit, dean of the Government-run Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College here.

"As per our studies, out of 100 COVID-19-affectd persons, 30 to 40 have no symptoms," Dr Dixit said. Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital, which is associated with the college, has treated the highest number of black fungus patients in Madhya Pradesh so far.

Immunity gets weakened in asymptomatic COVID-19 patients too, making them vulnerable to mucormycosis, Dr Dixit said.

As many as 592 patients were admitted for black fungus treatment at the government-run Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital till now, of whom 47 succumbed while 251 recovered, he said.

Remaining 294 patients are undergoing treatment. The hospital is treating black fungus patients from other parts of Madhya Pradesh too.

Story first published: Friday, June 18, 2021, 8:29 [IST]