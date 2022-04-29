YouTube
    COVID-19: Centre has provided over 193 crore vaccines to states

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 29: The nationwide COVID 19 vaccination started on 16th January 2021. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June 2021. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, the Health Ministry said in a press note.

    COVID-19: Centre has provided over 193 crore vaccines to states

    As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalisation of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75% of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.

    More than 193.28 crore (1,93,28,90,965) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Govt. of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category.

    More than 19.58 Cr (19,58,74,290) balance and unutilised COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.

    Friday, April 29, 2022, 13:51 [IST]
