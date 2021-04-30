COVID-19 cases: India records biggest single-day spike in last 24 hours

India

New Delhi, Apr 30: Union health ministry on Friday said that India reported more than 300,000 new cases of COVID-19 for the ninth straight day. With 386,452 new COVID-19 cases, the tally reached 18,762,976. The health ministry also said that 3,498 patients have succumbed to the viral disease in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 208,330.

Active caseload, which crossed the three-million-mark on Thursday, also surged by 85,414 and currently stands at 3,170,228 from the 3,084,814 reported previously. This accounts for 16.90 per cent of the total confirmed cases in the country.

Meanwhile, as many as 297,540 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours and so far 15,384,418 people have recovered from the disease, the central health ministry's dashboard showed.

On Friday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that 1,920,107 samples were tested for COVID-19 on April 29. The medical workers in the country have so far tested 286,392,086 samples for the disease, ICMR also noted.

Meanwhile, it can be seen that Maharashtra continue to remain the worst affected state in terms of the total confirmed cases and active caseload. According to the state health department, there are 670,301 active cases of COVID-19 and so far 4,539,553 infections have been detected so far in Maharashtra, the highest by any state in the country.

The COVID-19 vaccination drive in India has so far administered 152,105,563 doses of the vaccine of which more than two million doses were delivered on Thursday alone, the health ministry said.