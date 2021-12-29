Covid 19 cases in India: Top 5 states with highest daily cases

New Delhi, Dec 29: India reported 9,195 new Covid-19 cases with 302 deaths in the last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry data on Tuesday said. With 7,347 patients recuperating from the infection, the total number of recoveries in the country reached to 3,42,51,292.

India's Active caseload currently stands at 77,002 and it accounts for less than 1% of total cases, currently at 0.22%, which is the lowest since March 2020. Whereas recovery rate is currently at 98.40%.

While the Daily positivity rate (0.79%) is less than 2% for the last 86 days, the Weekly Positivity Rate (0.68%) has remained less than 1% for the last 45 days.

With the administration of 64,61,321 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 143.15 Cr (1,43,15,35,641) as per provisional reports till 7 am today, as per the statement from the government.

Meanwhile, India registered 781 cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 on Tuesday. A total of 241 patients recovered from the illness.

States with Highest Covid 19 Cases

After reporting less than 2,000 fresh Covid-19 cases for the last two days, Kerala logged 2,474 new infections on Tuesday, which took the caseload to 52,27,403 till date. Also, the state reported 244 deaths, which raised the toll to 47,066 so far, an official press release said.

Of the 244 deaths, 38 were recorded over the last few days and 206 designated as Covid-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court.

Maharashtra reported 2,172 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. There are currently a total of 167 Omicron cases in the state. With this, the total COVID-19 case count in the state has gone up to 66,61,486. 22 people lost their lives to the deadly virus in the state, taking the total tally of deaths in the state due to COVID-19 to 1,41,476. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12 per cent.

West Bengal reported 752 new Covid-19 cases with seven deaths.

Tamil Nadu on Tuesday reported 619 new Covid cases with six deaths. After 638 persons recuperated from the illness, the number of active cases reached 6,537.

Delhi reported 496 fresh COVID-19 cases in a day, the highest since June 4. It registered one death.

