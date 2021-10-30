Herd immunity in Delhi? Sixth sero survey reveals more than 90% have antibodies against Covid

New Delhi, Oct 30: India reported 14,313 fresh Covid-19 cases with 549 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

With 13,543 patients recuperating from the infection, the total number of recovered cases in the country stands at 3,36,41,175. The recovery rate stands at 98.19 percent, which is the highest since March 2020.

The active cases account for less than 1% of total cases, currently at 0.47% and the active caseload stands at 1,65,555. While the Weekly Positivity Rate (1.18%) has been less than 2 percent for the last 36 days, the Daily positivity rate (1.22%) has remained less than 2 percent for the last 26 days.

On Friday, a total of 11,76,850 samples were collected, thereby taking the total number of tests conducted in the country since the beginning of the pandemic to 60,70,62,619.

With the administration of 56,91,175 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 105.43 Cr (1,05,43,13,977) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. It has been achieved through 1,05,30,690 sessions, the government data said.

States with Highest Daily Cases

Kerala recorded 7,772 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday. With 86 new fatalities, the death toll climbed to 31,156 in the state.

Maharashtra reported 1,338 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 18,465. A total of 36 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,40,170.

Tamil Nadu logged 1,039 new Covid-19 cases on Friday. With 11 fatalities, the death toll has reached to 36,083.

West Bengal recorded 982 fresh Covid-19 cases with eight deaths while Mizoram registered 693 new cases with zero death on Friday.