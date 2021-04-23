COVID-19 cases in Delhi: Max hospital in Saket halts admissions due to oxygen shortage

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Apr 23: Amid the ongoing oxygen crisis across the country, including the national capital, Max Healthcare Hospital chain on Friday said that it has stopped new admissions of patients in all its hospitals in Delhi-NCR until oxygen supplies stabilized. The group has at least six hospitals in the region and a total of over 1,000 beds.

Max hospital, took to Twitter and said, "We regret to inform that we are suspending any new patient admissions in all our hospitals in Delhi NCR till oxygen supplies stabilize."

On Friday, the union health ministry said that India recorded a daily high of 3.32 lakh COVID-19 cases and 2,263 deaths in the last 24 hours.

It can be seen that this is the second day in a row that India registered over 3 lakh cases in a day.

Incidentally this is the world's highest daily tally for a second day in a row. The Union Health Ministry's dashboard at 9.15 am said that India recorded 332,730 cases in the last 24 hours. The health ministry says that 136,48,159 persons have been discharged so far.