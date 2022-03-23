Community transmission of Covid-19: Samoa detects scores of coronavirus cases within days of outbreak

Covid-19 cases drop below 2,000 in India; country reports 1,778 fresh infections with 62 deaths

New Delhi, Mar 23: Covid-19 cases in India dropped less than 2,000 as the country reported 1,778 fresh infections with 62 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Following a continuous downward trend, India's Active Caseload has declined to 23,087 today, constituting 0.05% of the country's total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.75%. 2,542 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,24,73,057.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 6,77,218 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 78.42 Cr (78,42,90,846) cumulative tests.

There has been a sustained fall in the weekly and daily Positivity Rates too. Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.36% and the Daily Positivity rate is also reported to be 0.26%.

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 181.89 Cr (1,81,89,15,234) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,14,87,809 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 52 lakh (52,10,775) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

India took 85 days to touch 10 crore vaccinations, 45 days to cross the 20-crore mark and 29 more days to reach 30 crore. The country took 24 days to reach 40 crore from 30 crore doses and then 20 more days to cross 50 crore vaccinations on August 6. It then took 76 days to go past the 100-crore mark.