Covid-19 cases deaths in Delhi: 7 fatalities in November; higher than in Sept, Oct

New Delhi, Nov 30: Delhi reported seven deaths in the month of November, which is the highest since the last three months, as per the government data. The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi now stands at 25,098.

The state had reported five deaths in September and four in October. On November 29, the city recorded one fatality and 34 fresh cases with an increased positivity rate of 0.08 per cent, the data shared by the city health department claimed. Two deaths were reported on November 12 and one each on November 14 and 15.

In the last three days, the national capital recorded one death every day. On Monday, the number of cumulative cases on Monday stood at 14,40,900 while 14.15 lakh patients have recuperated from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic.

The government data further adds that a total of 43,399 tests -- 39,916 RT-PCR tests and 3,483 rapid antigen tests -- were conducted a day ago.

The number of active cases stood at 285 on Monday. The number of people under home isolation stood at 122 and the number of containment zones in the city stood at 105, as per official data.

Amid the scare of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop flights coming to India from those countries which are affected by the new variant.

In a tweet, he had emphasised that the country had "recovered" from the COVID-19 pandemic with "great difficulty". PTI

Story first published: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 17:03 [IST]