COVID-19 cases: Bengaluru records 8155 new coronavirus cases, 67 deaths in last 24 hours

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Bengaluru, Apr 14: Ina recent development, Karnataka, on April 14, reported 11,265 new cases of coronavirus infections of which 8155 patients were from Bengaluru city alone.

Earlier, on Tuesday, COVID-19 death tally crossed the 13,000 mark with 67 deaths while 8,778 fresh cases took the overall tally of infections to 10,83,647, the Health department said.

According to the health bulletin, the state has so far reported 13,008 deaths and 9,80,519 discharges cumulatively including 6,079 on Tuesday in the state. There were 78,617 active cases in the state which includes 474 in ICUs, the department added.

Bengaluru Urban district alone contributed over 60 per cent of day's cases and mortalities with 5,500 fresh infections and 55 deaths on Tuesday.

It can be seen that Mysuru emerged as another major hotspot after Bengaluru with 492 cases and two deaths.

According to the health bulletin, as many as 350 infections were reported in Tumakuru, 290 in Kalaburagi, 198 in Bidar, 168 in Ballari, 163 in Bengaluru Rural, 150 in Hassan, 142 in Dakshina Kannada, 132 in Dharwad, 114 in Mandya and 105 in Vijayapura.

Besides Bengaluru and Mysuru, deaths have been reported in other districts as well -- four in Kalaburagi, two in Bidar, and one each in Belagavi, Dharwad, Haveri and Vijayapura.