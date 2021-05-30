YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Cyclone yass
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    COVID-19 awareness: Govt asks private TV channels to display 4 national-level helpline numbers

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 30: The central government on Sunday urged private TV channels to to display four national-level helpline numbers, to create public awareness, especially during prime time. The channels are advised to promote awareness of the helpline numbers "by way of a ticker or such appropriate ways as they may consider at periodic intervals, especially during prime time."

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    In a letter to all private TV news channels, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said the national helpline numbers should be run as a ticker or any other appropriate way at periodic intervals.

    It lauded the news channels for playing an important role in supplementing the efforts of the government in fighting the coronavirus pandemic by creating awareness and informing people about Covid treatment protocol, Covid-appropriate behaviour and vaccination.

    Can fully vaccinated people against COVID-19 still spread the coronavirus?Can fully vaccinated people against COVID-19 still spread the coronavirus?

    "In order to further this cause, the private TV channels are advised to promote awareness of the following four national level helpline numbers by way of a ticker or such appropriate ways as they may consider at periodical intervals, especially during prime time," it said.

    4 national-level helpline numbers include

    1075: National Helpline no. of Health & Family Welfare Ministry
    1098: Child Helpline no. of Women & Child Development Ministry
    14567: Senior Citizens Helpline of Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment (Delhi, Karnataka, MP, Rajasthan, TN, Telangana, UP & Uttarakhand)

    08046110007: Helpline number of National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) for psychological support

    "As you are aware, the number of cases of COVID-19 in the country, while witnessing a downward trend, is still high. Over the last several months, the government has created awareness through various instrumentalities and media platforms, including print, TV, radio, social media, etc. for creating awareness on the three critical issues - COVID treatment protocol, COVID appropriate behaviour and vaccination," the ministry said in its letter to private news channels.

    "National helpline numbers for the benefit of the citizens were also created and propagated by the government," it added.

    More CORONAVIRUS News  

    Read more about:

    coronavirus delhi awareness

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X