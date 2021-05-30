Centre sets up 8-member panel to examine need for exempting GST on Covid essentials

COVID-19 awareness: Govt asks private TV channels to display 4 national-level helpline numbers

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 30: The central government on Sunday urged private TV channels to to display four national-level helpline numbers, to create public awareness, especially during prime time. The channels are advised to promote awareness of the helpline numbers "by way of a ticker or such appropriate ways as they may consider at periodic intervals, especially during prime time."

In a letter to all private TV news channels, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said the national helpline numbers should be run as a ticker or any other appropriate way at periodic intervals.

It lauded the news channels for playing an important role in supplementing the efforts of the government in fighting the coronavirus pandemic by creating awareness and informing people about Covid treatment protocol, Covid-appropriate behaviour and vaccination.

Can fully vaccinated people against COVID-19 still spread the coronavirus?

"In order to further this cause, the private TV channels are advised to promote awareness of the following four national level helpline numbers by way of a ticker or such appropriate ways as they may consider at periodical intervals, especially during prime time," it said.

#IndiaFightsCorona @MIB_India has issued a #COVID19 advisory to all the private TV channels to promote awareness of the following four national level helpline nos.



1075 : @MoHFW_INDIA

1098 : @MinistryWCD

14567 : @MSJEGOI

08046110007 : NIMHANS for psychological support pic.twitter.com/VYrhbJkD0e — #IndiaFightsCorona (@COVIDNewsByMIB) May 30, 2021

4 national-level helpline numbers include

1075: National Helpline no. of Health & Family Welfare Ministry

1098: Child Helpline no. of Women & Child Development Ministry

14567: Senior Citizens Helpline of Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment (Delhi, Karnataka, MP, Rajasthan, TN, Telangana, UP & Uttarakhand)

08046110007: Helpline number of National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) for psychological support

"As you are aware, the number of cases of COVID-19 in the country, while witnessing a downward trend, is still high. Over the last several months, the government has created awareness through various instrumentalities and media platforms, including print, TV, radio, social media, etc. for creating awareness on the three critical issues - COVID treatment protocol, COVID appropriate behaviour and vaccination," the ministry said in its letter to private news channels.

"National helpline numbers for the benefit of the citizens were also created and propagated by the government," it added.