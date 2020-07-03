COVID-19: Asymptomatic patients can recuperate in isolation at home

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 03: The Centre has revised the guidelines to allow asymptomatic patients to recuperate in isolation at their homes.

"In view of a large number of asymptomatic cases being detected, the current guidelines have been extended to asymptomatic positive cases also besides very mild and pre-symptomatic cases," the Centre also said in the revised guidelines.

Elderly patients aged more than 60 years and those with co-morbid conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, chronic lung/liver/ kidney disease, the cerebrovascular disease shall only be allowed home isolation after proper evaluation by the treating medical officer, it further stated.

The revised guidelines said that the home isolation has to be prescribed by the treating doctor after being satisfied that the patient does not require hospital care. However patients suffering from immune-compromised status as seen in HIV infected individuals, transplant recipients or patients undergoing cancer therapy will not be eligible for home isolation, the revised guidelines further stated.

