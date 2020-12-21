YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    COVID-19: Ashok Gehlot urges people to celebrate New Year's eve at home, avoid mass gatherings

    By
    |

    Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has urged people to celebrate New Year''s eve at home and avoid bursting firecrackers and mass gatherings in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said on Monday.

    After chairing a meeting to review preparedness for the coronavirus vaccination programme, the chief minister stressed that public health was paramount.

    COVID-19: Ashok Gehlot urges people to celebrate New Years eve at home, avoid mass gatherings
    Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

    "People should celebrate New Year with their families inside their homes, avoid overcrowding and bursting firecrackers. This is important for everyone''s health. Rajasthan will strictly implement COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Supreme Court for all states," he tweeted.

    New strain of COVID-19 is driving South Africa's resurgence

    The chief minister directed the officials to identify as many coronavirus vaccination centres as possible and ensure proper coordination till the block level.

      Covid-19: India to decide whether to ban flights from UK amid new virus strain|Oneindia News

      Ahead of Diwali, the Rajasthan government had appealed to the people to avoid bursting firecrackers in view of health hazards, particularly during the coronavirus pandemic.

      More ASHOK GEHLOT News

      Read more about:

      ashok gehlot coronavirus rajasthan

      Story first published: Monday, December 21, 2020, 16:59 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 21, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X