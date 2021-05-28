YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Cyclone yass
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    COVID-19 active cases in Karnataka falls below 4 lakh mark

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, May 28: The total number of active COVID-19 cases in Karnataka fell below the four lakh mark, as the state on Friday reported 22,823 new cases and 401 deaths, the health department said.

    COVID-19 active cases in Karnataka falls below 4 lakh mark

    While the total number of COVID infections so far stands at 25,46,821, the toll is 27,806. The total number of active cases is now 3,72,373.

    The day also saw 52,253 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases. Out of the 22,823 new cases reported on Friday, 5,736 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 31,237 discharges and 192 deaths.

    Cumulatively 25,46,821 cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 27,806 deaths and 21,46,621 discharges, the Health department said in a bulletin.

    While the positivity rate for the day stood at 16.42 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 1.75 per cent.

    Out of the 401 deaths reported on Friday, 192 were from Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru (20), Ballari (17), Tumakuru (15), Dharwad (14), Hassan and Shivamogga (13), followed by others.

    US, Britain seek new WHO look into possible origins of COVID-19 in ChinaUS, Britain seek new WHO look into possible origins of COVID-19 in China

    Among the districts where new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 5,736, Mysuru 1,677, Tumakuru 1,326, Belagavi 1,319, Hassan 1,170, Shivamogga 1,135, while the rest were in other districts.

    Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 11,49,614, followed by Mysuru 1,38,365 and Tumakuru 1,00,684.

    Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 9,56,303, followed by Mysuru 1,20,191 and Tumakuru 85,127. A total of over 2,93,37,928 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,38,983 were done on Friday alone.

    More KARNATAKA News  

    Read more about:

    karnataka coronavirus

    Story first published: Friday, May 28, 2021, 23:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 28, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X