COVID-19: A look at how countries across the world are testing per million population

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 13: Testing holds the key in the battle against coronavirus. Several countries have been testing people depending on its capacity.

In India, at the time of writing this report, the total number of tests conducted are 1,89,111. Statistics also show that India is conducting 137 tests per million population as per https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus.

Let us take a look at how the rest of the nations are testing.

Faeroe Islands: 1,12,744 tests per million people. The total number of cases reported is 184 and there have been no deaths.

Iceland: 1,03,308 tests per million people. A total of 1,701 cases have been reported and there have a total of 8 deaths.

UAE: Per million people, 65,538 tests are being conducted. A total of 4,123 cases have been reported, while the death toll stands at 22.

Luxembourg: 46,591 tests per million people. 3,281 have been reported. There have been 66 deaths.

Gibraltar: 46,244 tests per million people. A total of 129 cases have been reported and there have been no deaths.

Falkland Islands: 39,368 cases per million population. No deaths have been reported and the total number of cases is 5.

Malta: Per million population, the total tests are 38,633. The total number of cases are 378 and nine deaths have been reported.

Bahrain: The tests per million populations 37,596. The total number of cases stands at 1,136 and six deaths have been reported.

San Marino: Tests per million population is 24,933. The total number of cases stands at 356 and the death count is at 35.

Liechtenstein: 23,605 cases per million population. A total of 79 cases have been reported and there has been one death.

Norway: Tests per million population is 23,332. Total number of cases is 6,525 and the number of deaths stands at 128

Estonia: 22,878 tests per million population. The total number of cases is 1,309 and the death toll is at 25.

Isle of Man; 22,744 tests per million population. 228 are the total number of cases and 2 deaths have been reported.

Brunei: 22,593 tests per million population. 136 cases in total and one death.

Switzerland: 22,393 tests per million population. 25,415 cases and 1,106 deaths reported.

Tests at countries with most cases:

USA: Tests per million population is 8,559. Total cases and deaths are 5,60,433 and 22,115 respectively.

Spain: 12,883 tests per million. Total cases 1,66,381 and deaths are 17,209.

Italy: 16,708 tests per million population. Total cases are 1,56,363 and the death toll its at 19,899.

France: Tests per million population is at 5,114. Total cases, 1,32,591 and death toll is at 14,393.

Germany: Tests per million 15,730. Total cases are at 1,27,854 and the death toll its at 3,022.

India stats:

In India, a total of 9,240 cases have been reported and there have been 35 deaths at the time of filing this report. The testing per million population is 137 and the total number of tests conducted at 189,111.

The deaths per million population is at 0.2, while the persons recovered is at 1,096. As on Sunday, India had recorded 43 new deaths.