    COVID-19: 7 deaths at Maharashtra's Nalasopara hospital spark anger; relatives allege lack of oxygen supply

    Mumbai, Apr 13: In a shocking incident, at least 7 COVID-19 patients admitted to the intensive care unit of Vinayaka Hospital in Nalasopara East in Maharashtra have died allegedly due to lack of oxygen.

    While the relatives alleged the deaths were caused due to lack of oxygen supply, the hospital administration said the patients died due to their age or co-morbidities.

    "It's only hospital accepting critical patients in the area. Those patients died either due to their age or co-morbidities," said a doctor from hospital.

    Rajendra Kamble, Senior Police Inspector said,''The oxygen supply was made available by 3 am. Families of the deceased had a spat with hospital administration over the bill. If they want to file a complaint against the hospital, they can.''

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 13, 2021, 11:57 [IST]
    X