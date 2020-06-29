COVID-19: 12 more fatalities reported in UP

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Lucknow, June 29: The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh increased to 672 after 12 more fatalities were reported, a senior state government official said on Monday.

With 685 people testing positive for the novel coronavirus, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 22,828, officials said.

"So far, as many as 672 COVID-19 patients have died in the state, Additional Chief Secretary Medical and Health Amit Mohan Prasad said.

"As many as 685 fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported from the state, he told reporters.

Prasad added that the count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 6,650, while as many as 15,506 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease, and have been discharged.

He also said that on Sunday, as many as 22,378 samples were tested in the state.