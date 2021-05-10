COVID-19: 100 more beds in Greater Noida's GIMS from May 10

India

New Delhi, May 10: Amid the rising surge in COVID-19 cases, the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida said it is increasing its total number of bed capacity from 250 to 350 starting Monday (May 10). The measure has been taken to further improve the delivery of effective health care to needy COVID-19 patients in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the hospital, an autonomous institute under the Uttar Pradesh government, said in a statement.

According to reports, the project was initiated under the aegis of Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) CEO Narendra Bhooshan and in association with HCL Foundation and Delhi-based NGO 'Doctors For You'.

For smooth functioning of the hospital, the HCL Foundation has provided the necessary equipment and logistics for increasing the bed capacity and 'Doctors For You' has provided additional health teams comprising doctors, nurses and paramedical staff who would work round the clock to provide patient care, the institute said.

The inauguration of the newly-added 100 beds would take place on Monday morning, it said.

According to a statement, GIMS Director Dr (Brig) Rakesh Gupta said his hospital has taken this initiative to improve the care of COVID-19 patients and is also planning to add 100 more beds in the near future to take the total bed strength to 450, exclusively for COVID patients.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar surged to 317 on Sunday with 10 more fatalities, while nine more people died of the disease in adjoining Ghaziabad, pushing its toll to 326, official data showed on Sunday.