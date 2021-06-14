Covaxin trial on children: Delhi AIIMS all set to begin recruitment from Tuesday

Haryana Unlock Guidelines: What is open, What is not; Check details

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, June 14: In a recent development, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, is reportedly said to begin the recruitment and clinical trials of India's first indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, on children from June 15.

According to reports, the trials will begin on children aged 6-12 years. Similar such trials have already started at AIIMS Patna.

Study finds Novavax COVID-19 shot about 90% effective

The report said that they would be given the vaccine after their screening report comes. The trial would establish if the Covaxin jab is suitable for children.

Delhi AIIMS has decided to start the trial drive after the recruitment and clinical trial for single-dose Covaxin for 12-18 age group is over.

After completing recruitment of 6-12 year-old children, the hospital will be conducting trials for the age group 2-6 years. The trials are taking place at 525 centres.

It can be seen that the screening of children for the single-dose Covaxin among those aged between 2 and 18 years started at the AIIMS in New Delhi on June 7 after India's drug regulator had granted permission for conducting the Phase 2 and 3 clinical trials of Covaxin in the age group 2 to 18 years on May 12.

Drone delivery of Covid vaccines to India's remote areas? Govt invites bids

While the country is fighting against deadly pandemic, Covaxin is being used on adults in India's ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive since January 16 this year.

The government last week cautioned that even though COVID-19 has not taken a serious shape among children till now, its impact can increase among them if there is a change in virus behaviour or epidemiology dynamics, and said preparations are being strengthened to deal with any such situation.

Story first published: Monday, June 14, 2021, 16:45 [IST]