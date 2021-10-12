Covaxin recommended by expert panel for children from 2 to 18 years

Covid vaccine hesitancy in India at lowest level, only 7% adults now hesitant: Survey

New Delhi, Oct 12: Subject Expert Committee (SEC) has given a recommendation to DCGI (Drugs Controller General of India) for the use of BharatBiotech's Covaxin for 2-18 year olds, reports ANI quoting sources.

Covaxin, indigenously developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), is being used in adults in India's ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive.

The Covaxin trial includes 525 volunteers while ZyCov-D's trials - as part of the phase II/III clinical studies - includes 1,000 volunteers in the 12-18 age group.

"After detailed deliberation, the committee recommended grant of market authorisation of the vaccine for the age group of 2 to 18 years for restricted use in emergency situations subject to the certain conditions," PTI quoted a source as saying.

Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, which completed the phase 2/3 trials of Covid vaccine Covaxin for use in children aged between 2 and 18 years, had submitted the data to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for its verification and subsequent approval for emergency use authorisation (EUA) for the jab in the beginning of this month.

The DCGI will give the final nod for the use of Covaxin on children. If approved, Covaxin will become only second vaccine cleared for use on kids.

In August Zydus Cadilla's three-dose DNA jab was allowed to be used on adults and children over 12.

A third potential vaccine for kids, Serum Institute's Novavax, has also begun trials for children between seven and 11 years.

Currently, only those who are 18 or above are eligible for vaccination against coronavirus.