YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Covaxin phase 2 trial results show better safety: Lancet study

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 09: India's first indigenous vaccine against COVID-19, Covaxin has been declared "safe, immunogenic with no serious side effects" by Lancet. The response to the vaccine were found to be "substantially better in the phase 2 trial" than the phase 1 trial.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "In Phase 2 trial, BBV152 showed better reactogenicity and safety outcomes, and enhanced humoral and cell-mediated immune responses compared with Phase 1 trial. The 6g with Algel-IMDG formulation has been selected for the Phase 3 efficacy trial," the report said.

    "The proportion of participants reporting adverse events in the phase 2 trial were lower than those in phase 1," said Lancet.

    More CORONA VACCINE News

    Read more about:

    Corona vaccine positive news

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X