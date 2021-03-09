Covaxin phase 2 trial results show better safety: Lancet study

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 09: India's first indigenous vaccine against COVID-19, Covaxin has been declared "safe, immunogenic with no serious side effects" by Lancet. The response to the vaccine were found to be "substantially better in the phase 2 trial" than the phase 1 trial.

"In Phase 2 trial, BBV152 showed better reactogenicity and safety outcomes, and enhanced humoral and cell-mediated immune responses compared with Phase 1 trial. The 6g with Algel-IMDG formulation has been selected for the Phase 3 efficacy trial," the report said.

"The proportion of participants reporting adverse events in the phase 2 trial were lower than those in phase 1," said Lancet.