Salute our scientists says PM Modi as India gets set to roll out COVID-19 vaccine

Fact check: Should we be worried over 'rushed' approval of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin?

Will not get COVID vaccine now: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Covaxin: Meet Tamil farmer’s son who kickstarted Bharat Biotech, developed vaccines against Zika, Chikunguya

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 04: The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) on Sunday approved India's first indigenously made Covid-19 vaccine - Bharat Biotech's vaccine candidate Covaxin for restricted usage in emergency situations in the country.

However, is not the first time for the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech to roll out an indigenous vaccine.

The company has developed more than 16 vaccines and producing highest number of viral vaccines in the developing world (11 vaccines). The team of scientists behind this herculean project included Dr Krishna Ella, a research scientist in molecular biology and founder of Bharat Biotech.

Dr Krishna Ella graduated from University of Agriculture Science and Ph.D, from University of Wisconsin-Madison (1987-1992) and returned back to India in 1996 to start Bharat Biotech along with his wife Suchitra Ella.

Bharat Biotech being located India working on future problems of pandemic.

Fact check: Should we be worried over 'rushed' approval of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin?

Bharat Biotech was the first company in the developing world to develop Rotavirus vaccine ROTAVAC ® and also the first company in the world to develop Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine TYPEBAR TCV®. Bharat Biotech sold more than 9 Billion doses of vaccines all over the world.

Bharat Biotech created the world's cheapest Hepatitis vaccine and was the first in the world to find a vaccine for the Zika virus:

Bharat Biotech was the first company to file a global patent on Chikungunya and Zika Virus vaccine in the world. The company submitted a project proposal for Rs 12.5 crore with the hepatitis vaccine rate at 1 dollar while the contemporaries were priced at 35 and 40 dollars.

Dr Ella's work earned him more than 100 National and International awards which include Bio Spectrum Person of the Year in 2013, University of Wisconsin Distinguished Alumni Award (2011), Business Leader of the Year 2011, Best Technology and Innovation Award from the Prime Minister of India in 2008.