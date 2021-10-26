Covaxin may get approval within 24 hours: WHO official

New Delhi, Oct 26: The World Health Organization (WHO) could recommend emergency use approval to Covaxin withing 24 hours, the global health body's spokesperson said.

"If all is in place and all goes well and if the committee is satisfied, we would expect a recommendation within the next 24 hours or so," news agency Reuters quoted Harris as saying at a UN press briefing in Geneva.

Without the Emergency Use Approval, Covaxin will not be considered an accepted vaccine by most countries around the world, making it difficult for Indians to travel internationally.

According to the WHO, submissions for pre-qualification or listing under the emergency use procedure are confidential. If a product submitted for assessment is found to meet the criteria for listing, the WHO will publish the results widely. Duration of the emergency use listing process depends on the quality of the data submitted by the vaccine manufacturer and on the data meeting the WHO's criteria, according to the agency.

The indigenously developed Bharat Biotech's Covaxin is one of the six vaccines that have received emergency use authorisation from India's Drug Regulator and is being used in the nationwide anti-COVID-19 inoculation programme along with Covishield and Sputnik V. Bharat Biotech recently said it submitted all data pertaining to Covaxin to the WHO for EUL and is awaiting feedback from the global health watchdog.

