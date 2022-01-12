For Quick Alerts
Covaxin booster dose neutralises Omicron and Delta variants of COVID-19: Bharat Biotech
India
New Delhi, Jan 12: Bharat Biotech on Wednesday said that a booster dose of Covaxin has shown to neutralise both Omicron and Delta variants of COVID-19.
"100 per cent of test serum samples showed neutralization of the Delta variant and more than 90 per cent of serum samples showed neutralisation of the Omicron variant," Bharat Biotech said.
Story first published: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 18:04 [IST]