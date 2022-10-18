YouTube
    Court sentences woman and her paramour for killing husband 3 years ago

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kota, Oct 18: Three years after a 30-year-old man was killed by his wife's lover, a court in Bundi has sentenced the woman along with her partner to different jail terms.

    The district court on Monday awarded a life term to Sanif Mohammed alias Saddam (23), a resident of Jahajpur area in Bhilwara district, for murdering Abdul Vahid in 2019, Public prosecutor Kailash Chand Meena.

    Vahid's wife Najma (23), a resident of Naruki Bawari in Bundi city was awarded a jail term for her role in a murder conspiricy, he said.

    The court also slapped a fine of Rs. 50,000 and Rs. 25,000 on Saddam and Najma respectively.

    On October 22, 2019, Vahid's blood-stained body was recovered from Singhadi road under Hindoli police station here, he said.

    During the investigation, it was found Saddam and Najma were having an extramarital affair and the duo conspired to kill Vahid, he said.

    Saddam killed the husband when he went Alod village near Bundi district to attend a relative's marriage and threw his body on the roadside, Meena said.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 18, 2022, 16:19 [IST]
    X