  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Court sentences ex cop Sanjiv Bhatt to life imprisonment in custodial death case

    By PTI
    |

    Jamnagar, Jun 20: A court in Gujarat on Thursday awarded life imprisonment to expelled IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt in a 1990 custodial death case.

    The Jamnagar-based court of sessions judge D N Vyas convicted and sentenced Bhatt, but the quantum of sentence for six other policemen, who were also convicted, is yet to be pronounced.

    file photo former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt
    file photo former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt

    The case dates back to 1990 when Bhatt was posted as the additional superintendent of police in Jamnagar district of Gujarat. He detained around 150 people during a communal riot in Jam Jodhpur town. One of those arrested, Prabhudas Vaishnani, died in a hospital after his release.

    Jet Airways hijack case: Man gets lifer, Rs 5 crore fine imposed

    Vaishnani's brother later lodged an FIR against Bhatt and six other police officials, accusing them of killing his sibling by torturing him in detention.

    More IPS OFFICER News

    Read more about:

    ips officer sanjeev bhatt life imprisonment

    Story first published: Thursday, June 20, 2019, 15:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 20, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue