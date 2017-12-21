Court has put propaganda to rest, says Manmohan Singh post 2G verdict

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Thursday said that the court has put the propaganda to rest after 2G verdict.

#WATCH: Former PM Manmohan Singh says, 'the court judgement has to be respected. I'm glad that the court has pronounced that the massive propaganda against UPA was without any foundation.' #2GScamVerdict pic.twitter.com/9WAhwjekph — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2017

Reacting to the 2G verdict, Singh said,'' We respect the court's judgement. Court has unambiguously put to rest the propaganda against UPA.''

A Raja, Kanimozhi, and 16 other accused will walk free, as the special CBI court on Thursday acquitted all 18 accused in the 2G spectrum scam. Citing lack of evidence, in a one-line order, the special court found all accused not guilty.

OneIndia News