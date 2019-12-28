Country is fed up of your lies, Priyanka Vadra hits out at Modi govt over NRC row

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Luknow, Dec 28: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who is in Lucknow on a two-day visit launched a stinging attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing an event on the party's 135th foundation day.

The Gandhi scion accused the PM of 'lying' and leading people astray on the issue of National Register of Citizens (NRC).

"Jo desh bhar mein NRC ki charcha phailate hain, aaj kehte hain ki charcha hi nahi thi. Ye desh aapko pehchan raha hai, aapki kayarta ko pehchan raha hai aur aapke jhoothon se uub chuka hai (Those who used to spread the word on NRC are now saying there is no such discussion. The country has recognised you and your cowardice. The country is fed up of your lies", Congress General Secretary for UP (East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said in Lucknow.

CAA-NRC-NPR is demonetisation 2.0: Rahul Gandhi on Congress’ 135th foundation day

The top Congress leader also took a veiled jibe at the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), accusing it of not proactively opposing the CAA-NRC project of the Centre.

"Other opposition parties in state are not speaking up a lot. But as I said, we're not going to be afraid & keep raising voices even if we've to walk alone. We've to be prepared to go into next Assembly elections alone", said Priyanka.

The Congress leader participateD in party's foundation day celebrations at the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) headquarters in Lucknow .

According to a statement issued by the UPCC, during her meeting with the party leaders, Priyanka Gandhi will also be discussing issues related to farmers, the political situation in the state, unemployment, women safety and police brutality during CAA protests.

'Understand the chronology': Priyanka takes dig at Amit Shah over NRC remarks

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who had told the Parliament that the NRC would be implemented by 2024, was apparently contradicted by PM Modi who told a gathering in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday that there has been no official discussion on conducting a nationwide NRC.