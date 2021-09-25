‘We must fulfil our duty to help Afghanistan’s people in need’: PM Modi at UNGA

'Countries with regressive thinking...': PM Modi's veiled reference to Pak, China

oi-Deepika S

New York, Sep 25: Countries using terrorism as a "state policy" must realise that they will be equally harmed by it, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a veild reference to Pakistan and China.

Addressing the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, PM Modi raised concern over situation in Afghanistan, noting that the world must prevent any country from using the Afghan soil to spread terrorism in the region.

"Countries with regressive thinking that are using terrorism as a political tool need to understand that terrorism is an equally big threat for them," he said, in what appeared to be a veiled jibe at Pakistan.

"It has to be ensured that Afghanistan is not used to spread terrorism or launch terror attacks," Modi added.

"We also need to ensure that no country tries to take advantage of delicate situation in Afghanistan and use it for its own selfish interests. At this time, people of Afghanistan, women and children, minorities need help. We must fulfill our duties by providing them with help," the prime minister stated.

Modi's veiled remarks against Pakistan came hours after Sneha Dubey, India's First Secretary at the UN Mission, accused Islamabad of "harbouring, aiding and actively supporting terrorists".

"This is a country which has been globally recognised as one openly supporting, training, financing and arming terrorists as a matter of state policy," Dubey said, in response to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's virtual speech at the UNGA in which he alleged rights' violations in Kashmir and called Indian government "fascist".

Story first published: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 19:52 [IST]