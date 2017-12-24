Counting of votes in UP, West Bengal, Arunachal assembly bypoll begins

The counting of votes for Pakke-Kasang, Sikandra, Sabang Assembly Bye-elections have begun on Sunday. The results are expected to be out by afternoon.

Sikandra

Sikandra constituency falls in Kanpur Dehat district, a place which gained notoriety after the 1981 Behmai massacre of 21 upper caste Rajputs allegedly by Phoolan Devi and her gang to avenge her rape.

The Sikandara Assembly seat in Kanpur Dehat district is vacant since the demise of BJP MLA Mathura Prasad Pal on 22 July.

Nearly 53 percent of the total 3.21 lakh electorate had cast their votes in the Sikandra Assembly seat. A total of 12 aspirants were in the contest, including five independent candidates.

Sabang

According to the reports the Trinamool Congress is leading in the Sabang Assembly seat by-election in West Bengal with 10,831 votes. The CPI(M) is trailing at the second spot with 7,045 votes.

In Sabang constituency of West Bengal, the bypoll is being seen as a litmus test for Mukul Roy who recently joined BJP after leaving ruling TMC in the state. The Trinamool Congress candidate in fray is Gita Rani Bhunia.

The by-election to Sabang assembly constituency, wasa crucial test for both the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP and wass held amidst tight security with eight companies of central paramilitary force personnel deployed for it.

Trinamool Congress, CPM, BJP and Congress are the key players in the fray that have fought independently after the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. Congress had an alliance in the last two assembly elections - with Trinamool in 2011 and CPM in 2016.

Unlike in most bypolls, where the turnout is comparatively low, Sabang stood out with 85% polling on December 21. According to estimates, 208,470 votes were polled - the total number of voters in Sabang is 245,259.

Pakke-Kasang

In Arunachal Pradesh, six candidates are in the fray for the by-election to Pakke-Kessang and Likabali assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh. Likabali seat fell vacant after death of Health and Family Welfare Minister Jomde Kena passed away on 4 September this year.

EVMs and Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) system were used for the first time in the state. Pakke-Kessang recorded 86 per cent polling, while Likabali constituency recorded 51 per cent. Notably, 28-Likabali (ST) constituency seat fell vacant following the death of Health and Family Welfare Minister, Jomde Kena on September 4 last year.

OneIndia News