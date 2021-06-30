Could not recognise my wife while battling COVID-19: Aniruddh Dave

Mumbai, June 30: Patiala Babes fame actor Aniruddh Dave, who was in hospital for 55 days after contracting Covid-19 has revealed that he "couldn't recognize" his wife when he was in a critical condition and undegoing treatment in a Bhopal hospital.

The 34-year-old actor had shared his coronavirus diagnosis on April 23, revealing that he contracted the virus while shooting for a web series in Bhopal. Aniruddh finally won his battle against the vicious virus and was finally discharged recently on June 25.

In an interview to Hindustan Times, Aniruddh said, "My condition was getting worse and the hospital authorities called my wife Shubhi to see me. When she came I was not able to recognise her. My body and mind had given up. I was not sure whether I will open my eyes the next day. For 45 days I was on oxygen."

"To see patients who are suffering, severe cases with various infections, hearing them howling in pain was quite tough to say the least. Himmat rakhna mushkil tha. It was a painful time and one couldn't shut them out either as everyone was in one room in the ICU. After I shifted to a private room, the hustle-bustle of the hospital and watching emergency situations being dealt with was something I can never forget. Staying positive was not easy," he added.

The actor also thanked his well-wishers for their love and prayers.

"Such emotional moment after 55 days I''m discharged from Chirayu hospital.. Feeling loved. Thankful to everyone... No oxygen for now... I am breathing on my own #gratitude," he wrote, alongside a group photo with the hospital staff.

Dave is best known for featuring in shows such as "Patiala Babes", "Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki" and "Phulwa".

The actor will next be seen in Akshay Kumar-starrer "Bell Bottom", scheduled to arrive in theatres on July 27.

