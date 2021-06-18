For Quick Alerts
Could have pan-India ramifications: SC on police plea against bail for Pinjra Tod activists, Jamia students
New Delhi, June 18: The Supreme Court has upheld Tuesday's Delhi High Court order granting them bail to student activists Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita and Asif Iqbal Tanha.
The Delhi Police had approached the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court judgments on June 15. A Delhi court on Thursday ordered immediate release of student activists Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal and Asif Iqbal Tanha in the north- east Delhi riots 'conspiracy' case.
Story first published: Friday, June 18, 2021, 13:45 [IST]