Don’t you have confidence in the state you served for 30 years: SC to Param Bir Singh

Before SC, women narrate horrific gang rape incidents by members of TMC in Bengal

May 28 order on granting citizenship not related to CAA: MHA tells SC

SC closes case against Italian Marines accused of killing fishermen off Kerala coast

CBSE, CISCE place before SC evaluation criteria for awarding grades to Class 12 students

Supreme Court gives nod to schemes of CBSE, CISCE for evaluating Class 12 students

Could have pan-India ramifications: SC on police plea against bail for Pinjra Tod activists, Jamia students

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 18: The Supreme Court has upheld Tuesday's Delhi High Court order granting them bail to student activists Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita and Asif Iqbal Tanha.

The Delhi Police had approached the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court judgments on June 15. A Delhi court on Thursday ordered immediate release of student activists Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal and Asif Iqbal Tanha in the north- east Delhi riots 'conspiracy' case.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, June 18, 2021, 13:45 [IST]