Could Deltacron be a real deal?

New Delhi, Feb 15: Deltacron, the hybrid of Omicron which was initially thought to be a laboratory error could be real.

Health officials in UK identified as patient diagnosed with both the Delta and Omicron variants of COVID-19 at the same time. This has led to officials believing that the Deltacron could be a real deal.

The Daily Mail reported that it is not clear if it was imported or originated in Britain. The UJ Health Security Agency said that they are not sure how infectious it is. It is also not clear if the vaccine has any impact on the variant.

Since the numbers are very low, the health agency officials do not appear to be too concerned over it.

"So at the moment I'm not overly worried at the moment. If both Delta and Omicron are falling then, in theory, this (variant) should struggle to take off," Professor Paul Hunter, an infectious disease expert at the University of East Anglia was quoted as saying. It should to pose too much of a threat because the UK has huge levels of immunity against the Delta and Omicron, he said.

Deltacron was first reported in Cyprus last month. However it was dismissed and put down to a small contamination.

Story first published: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 11:04 [IST]