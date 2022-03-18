Could be conspiracy of terrorists: Jitan Ram Manjhi on The Kashmir Files

Ahead of Bihar polls, Jitan Ram Manjhi's party says it will join NDA

Patna, Mar 18: Former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi has alleged that the movie 'The Kashmir Files' could be a "conspiracy of the terror organisations to instil a sense of fear in the Kashmiri Pandits so that they do not return to the Kashmir."

"The Kashmir Files could also be a deep conspiracy of terrorists who could be trying to create an atmosphere of fear in Kashmiri Brahmins so that they cannot go to Kashmir again", Manjhi tweeted in Hindi.

There could be "a possible connection between terrorist organisations and the makers of the film," which includes director Vivek Agnihotri, he added.

“द कश्मीर फाइल्स”आतंकवादियों की एक गहरी साजिश भी हो सकती है,जिसे दिखाकर आतंकी संगठन कश्मीरी ब्राम्हण मे खौफ एवं डर का माहौल बना रहें हैं ताकि डर से कश्मीरी ब्राम्हण पुनः कश्मीर ना जा पाएं।

“द कश्मीर फाइल्स”फिल्म यूनिट सदस्यों के आतंकी कनेक्शन की जांच होनी चाहिए।

.@AnupamPKher — Jitan Ram Manjhi (@jitanrmanjhi) March 18, 2022

He demanded that the entire unit of "The Kashmir Files" and their possible terror connection should also be probed.

Meanwhile, The Kashmir Files', a Bollywood film based on the atrocities against Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley, has been made tax-free in Bihar.

Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Haryana, Goa, Tripura and Uttarakhand have also made the film tax-free.

Starring Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Joshi in major roles, the film directed by Vivek Agnihotri is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the 1990s.