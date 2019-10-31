  • search
    Kolkata, Oct 31: Bodies of five labourers, who were killed by terrorists in Kulgam in Jammu and Kashmir on 29 October has been handed over to their families in Murshidabad on Thursday.

    Corpses of 5 labourers killed by terrorists handed over to their families

    On Wednesday, the Mamata government has announced an ex-gratia grant of Rs. 5 lakhs for the kin of the deceased. On this day Bengal Congress and party leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking financial support to the five victim's families.

    WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on today, "Now, entire J&K administration is in the hands of central govt. With all the precautions in place when EU parliamentarians were visiting Kashmir, how were the labourers killed?"

    The attack was undertaken on a day when a delegation of European Union parliamentarians were visiting Jammu and Kashmir to get first-hand knowledge of the situation.

    According to the preliminary investigations, the Hizbul Mujahideen is behind the killing of the five migrant labourers.

    The tragic incident took place a day after terrorists shot a truck driver in Anantnag district and targeted people waiting at a bus stand in Sopore. Earlier in the afternoon, terrorists had fired indiscriminately at paramilitary personnel deployed at a school in Pulwama district.

    The family members of the deceased said that their men were threatened regularly by the terror groups to leave the valley as they were "non-Kashmiris".

    Mamata Banerjee announces compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the workers killed in Kashmir terror attack

    WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee demanded a "strong investigation" into the incident to find out the "real truth".

    Story first published: Thursday, October 31, 2019, 12:01 [IST]
