Corpse found in actor Nagarjuna's farmhouse, investigation on

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Telangana, Sep 19: A decomposed body was reportedly found at Telugu film actor Akkineni Nagarjuna's farmhouse in Papireddyguda village of Telangana's Rangareddy district, stated a report.

The incident came to light on late Wednesday night when some farmers noticed a foul odour coming from a shed located at the premises of the actor's agricultural land.

While investigation officers suggested that the death could have taken place about six months ago. The police are also suspecting that death could be a case of suicide. Meanwhile, an investigation in the case is underway.

The actor had recently purchased this agricultural land spanning over 40 acres.

Thinking it has been unused for several years, Nagarjuna asked some of the farmworkers to go check the farmhouse and ready the land for organic farm cultivation.

As the farm workers reached there, they sensed a foul smell coming from an abandoned building in the vicinity.

And after entering the building, they were shocked to notice the skeletal remains of a dead body lying there, completely decomposed.

The workers immediately informed the Village Revenue Officer who then alerted the local police and got them to inspect the scene. With the help of a dog squad and CLUES team, the forensic evidence has been collected and the investigation is still underway, says report.