Corporator Rakeeb Zakir arrested in Bengaluru riots case

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Dec 03: The Central Crime Branch has arrested former corporate of Pulakeshinagar, Abdul Rakeeb Zakir in connection with the Bengaluru riots case.

He is the second corporator to be arrested in the case. The CCB had earlier arrested former Mayor Sampath Raj.

Zakir was absconding for more than a month and was on the run along with Sampath.

Bengaluru riots case: NIA grills former mayor

However the former Mayor decided to surrender on November 17 after all attempts made by him to quash the FIR failed. His anticipatory bail too was rejected, following the High Court had directed the CCB to arrest him.

Joint Commissioner of Police, Sandeep Patil confirmed Zakir's arrest, but refused to give more details are investigations are on.

Zakir and Sampath were hiding at a farmhouse near Nagarhole. Following the arrest of their aide Riyazuddin, Zakir changed his hideout. Riyazuddin had helped the duo escape and also arranged for their accommodation.