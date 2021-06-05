Vaccine most effective in preventing deaths, no deaths in those infected after taking COVID-19 jab

Which vaccine in India is better: Covaxin, Covishield or Sputnik V

‘Coronil not a medicine’: IMA Uttarakhand opposes Patanjali’s proposal to add it in govt's COVID kit

India

oi-Deepika S

Dehradun, June 05: Indian Medical Association (IMA) Uttarakhand has written to the state chief secretary, objecting to the proposal of Patanjali to include Coronil tablet in Covid kit.

In a letter to chief secretary, IMA pointed out that Coronil is neither approved by WHO, DCGI, and Ayush ministry nor has been prescribed in the Centre's guidelines.

"Coronil is NOT approved by WHO, DGCI and even Ayush Vibhag and furthermore it has no place in the central guidelines for Corona of MHA, Government of India," the IMA state secretary said.

He, however, said that "Coronil is recognised as a food supplement by Ayush and "is not a drug or medicine as claimed by Baba Ramdev".

Furthermore, IMA argued that mixing Coronil with allopathic medicines amounts to mixopathy, which has been prohibited by the Supreme Court. IMA Uttarakhand has also demanded Ramdev to issue a video countering his claims and tender a written apology within the next 15 days or face a Rs 1000 crore defamation notice. Several doctors staged a protest outside a Delhi hospital demanding action against Ramdev for defaming modern science.