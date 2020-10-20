Coronavirus: With just 45,000, India records lowest tally of fresh COVID-19 cases in 3 months

WHO cautions against let up in COVID-19 fight after slight decline in cases in SE Asia

New Delhi, Oct 20: Union health ministry on Tuesday said that there were 46,790 new cases of the coronavirus and 587 related deaths in the last 24 hours as India's infection tally went up to 7,597,063. The number of COVID-19 cases and death have been relatively low for two days now -- there were 55,722 infections and 579 fatalities on Monday.

According to reports, the growth rate of COVID-19 infection has more than halved in the last 30 days since the virus cases peaked in the country. The rate has witnessed a steep decline from 92 per cent in the month prior to September to 42 per cent since then.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh has seen the sharpest fall at a staggering 291 per cent during that period. Other big states where the turnaround has been the most dramatic are Punjab (132 per cent), Odisha (109) per cent, Uttar Pradesh (78 per cent) and Haryana (76 per cent).

The COVID-19 situation in Kerala continues to remain in bad shape as the state's active caseload is over five times the national average. The number of active cases in Kerala stans at 2,874 per million population while the national average is 572 cases per million.

On Monday, coronavirus cases in India crossed 75-lakh mark and reached 75,50,273. As per the Health Ministry, the COVID-19 count includes 7,72,055 active cases (dip by 11,256 since yesterday) and 66,63,608 cured/discharged/migrated cases (rise by 66,399 since yesterday).

With 579 deaths in the country, the total death count due to the disease has reached 1,14,610.

"India's Active Cases have fallen below 8L after 6 weeks and continue to slide further down. 22 States/UTs have less than 20,000 Active Cases, and only 3 are reporting more than 50,000 active caseload," the MoHFW said in a tweet.