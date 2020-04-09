  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus: Why COVID-19 cases are high in Mumbai compared to other cities in India

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 09: The number of COVID-19 positive cases in Maharashtra has breached the 1,000 marks. However, several people believe that the increase in testing capacity has revealed the right numbers.

    Coronavirus: Why COVID-19 cases are high in Mumbai compared to other cities in India
    Representational Image

    Taking Mumbai into consideration, the civic body called in the private labs to conduct tests and increase government testing laboratories in the state capital.

    What does your child think about the coronavirus lockdown: Send us their thoughts

    The second reason for the increase in number of cases is continuous contact tracing and clinics testing all asymptotic contacts, which are helpful in clusters, such as Worli Koliwada and Dharavi where the chances of community spreading his high.

    In Mumbai's Worli Koliwada, an area with a population of 40,000 has seen around 51 cases, taking the tally of G-South ward to 135.

    Also, the 52 positive cases at Wockhardt Hospital, Mumbai Central played a major role in the increase of COVID-19 cases. The hospital was declared a containment zone by the MCGM as its staff members tested positive after they came in contact with coronavirus-hit patients.

    Out of 106 cases that were reported in the state capital on Wednesday, as many as 51 cases were from G-South ward and most of them were cases of contact transmissions from patients who have already tested positive.

    Fake News Buster

    The registered COVID-19 positive cases also includes six fresh cases from Dharavi and Mahim, including a 43-year-old man and a nurse working at Breach Candy Hospital.

    Also, the Mumbai civic body has made it compulsory for the civilians to wear masks at public places. Issuing a circular, the BMC has also warned of arresting violators under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) if they fail to follow the rules.

    More MUMBAI News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus mumbai

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X