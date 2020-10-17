Coronavirus: With more than 60,000 COVID-19 cases, India's tally surges past 7.4 million

Coronavirus negative proof, online booking must for entry to Kerala's Sabarimala temple

PM Modi all set to deliver keynote address at Grand Challenges Annual Meeting on Monday

Parents remain worried as schools in Uttarakhand set to reopen from Nov 1

Coronavirus vaccine update: Phase 2 trial of Sputnik V may resume in India soon

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 17: In a positive development, India is likely to resume phase 2 clinical trials of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V soon.

An expert panel at the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) on Friday recommended granting permission to Dr Reddy's Laboratories for conducting phase 2 clinical trials of the vaccine.

The Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company had applied to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), seeking permission to conduct phase-3 human clinical trials of the Russian vaccine.

The Indian pharma giant has collaborated with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to conduct clinical trials of Sputnik V vaccine for Covid-19.

Upon regulatory approval in India, RDIF shall supply Dr. Reddy's with, 100 million doses of the vaccine, the firm had announced last month.

Healthy young may not get COVID-19 vaccine until 2022: WHO

Meanwhile, phase-3 trials of Sputnik V are currently underway in Russia since September 1 on 40,000 subjects. Sputnik V has been jointly developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology and RDIF.

Currently two indigenously developed vaccine candidates for Covid-19, one by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR and another one by Zydus Cadila Ltd, are undergoing phase 2 of human clinical trials.

Yogi Adityanath launches Mission Shakti as homage to Balrampur victim | Oneindia News

Pune-based Serum Institute of India, which has partnered with AstraZeneca for manufacturing the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine is also conducting phase 2 and phase 3 human clinical trials in India.