Coronavirus vaccine: India has administered over 145 million COVID-19 vaccine doses till now

New Delhi, Apr 27: Amid the novel coronavirus cases surging in India, it has administered over 145 million coronavirus vaccine doses by Monday, on a day the Madras high court held the Election Commission responsible for the second wave in the country by allowing political parties to hold massive rallies without following COVID-19 norms. It can be seen that many countries have stepped forward to assist India as its own healthcare system grapples with the crisis.

Overall, 145,085,911 vaccine doses have been given in the country by Monday, 8pm. This includes 9,323,439 healthcare workers who have had their first dose and 6,059,065 who have got their second dose as well. Also, 12,100,254 frontline workers have had their first dose while 6,411,024 have got their second dose too.

In the 45-59-year age group, 49,277,949 people have got their first dose and another 2,678,151 have had their second dose as well. In the 60+ category, 50,537,922 people have been administered their first dose while 8,698,107 have had their second dose as well.

According to reports, 3,174,688 vaccine doses were given on Monday. Of this, 1,973,778 beneficiaries were vaccinated with the first dose and 1,200,910 beneficiaries received their second dose as well.

Meanwhile, in a marginal fall in its daily caseload, India detected 323,144 new cases in the preceding 24 hours, taking the country's tally to 17,636,307, the Union ministry of health and family welfare dashboard showed on Tuesday morning.

This is for the sixth day when more than 300,000 fresh infections were recorded, since the country first topped the 300,000 mark on April 22 with 314,835 cases.