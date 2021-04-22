Coronavirus vaccine: How to register for second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Apr 22: In the wake of increase in coronavirus cases in India, the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination programme, which started on April 5, will be available to the general public. It can be seen that it is for those over 60 and others over 45 who have any kind of comorbidity.

According to reports, the programme which started on January 16, saw around 25 lakh registrations on the first day.

So how to register for a second dose of the COVID vaccine? Here are the steps to register for second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccine form will not be revealed to the beneficiary at the time of the appointment, as it was in the first process. Using the same mobile number, a beneficiary will self-register themselves and three others. Slots will be available from 9 am to 3 pm, and appointments can be scheduled for any time until 3 pm, if space is available.

In any state, the applicant can choose the vaccination centre, date, and time. A voter registered in Haryana, for example, can get vaccinated in Kerala. Mentioned below are the steps:

a. The first step is to navigate to the official website - cowin.gov.in and enter a mobile number when asked

b. After you have entered the mobile number, a one-time password will be sent to that number.

c. Enter the OTP that you received to validate.

d. You will have to enter these details -

The name on the ID of whichever document you choose to use as an ID that you will show at the time of vaccination

The ID number of the document (It can be Aadhaar)

Enter your age

Enter your gender

Mention if you have any pre-existing co-morbidity or had any illness recently

e. After you are done entering all this information, you will be asked to register.

f. Now once the registration process is complete, you will receive a message informing you about the same.

g. You will also have the option to register up to three more persons and you will have to repeat the same steps of entering the photo ID proof; ID proof number; name, age, and gender details.