Mumbai: Night clubs, beaches may be closed, Guardian Minister says can't rule out partial lockdown

Under what law you are doing it?: K'taka HC says Covid-19 travel curbs with Kerala against Centre's orders

COVID-19 vaccine: Pilots, cabin crew unfit to fly for 48 hours after getting vaccination, says DGCA

Coronavirus cases: Tamil Nadu govt to slap Rs 200 spot fine for people not wearing mask in public

Coronavirus vaccination: BJP President JP Nadda receives first shot of COVID-19 vaccine

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Mar 09: BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday received his first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine in Delhi. He was administered the jab by nurse Remya PC at Fortis, Vasant Kunj. Nadda was given a Covaxin dose.

On March 1, the government launched the nationwide drive of getting everyone above 60 years of age (and those aged between 45-59 with co-morbidities) get vaccinated.

According to the health ministry, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 2.26 crore with 16,96,588 jabs being given till Monday evening.

COVID-19 vaccine: Pilots, cabin crew unfit to fly for 48 hours after getting vaccination, says DGCA

A total 16,96,588 vaccine doses were given till 9 pm on Monday, the fifty-second day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

On Monday, 14,30,954 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 2,65,634 healthcare workers (HCWs) and frontline workers (FLWs) received 2nd dose of vaccine according to provisional report, the ministry said.

The 14,30,954 beneficiaries who got the first dose include 10,33,480 beneficiaries aged over 60 and 1,78,257 aged between 45-60 with specified comorbidities, according to the data.

Cumulatively 2,26,85,598 vaccine doses have been administered in the country, according to the provisional report till 9 pm.